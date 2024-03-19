Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Dollar Tree Renews 8,000 SF Retail Lease in Terrell, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TERRELL, TEXAS — Dollar Tree has renewed an 8,000-square-foot retail lease in the eastern Dallas suburb of Terrell. The discount retailer has been a tenant at the 23,050-square-foot Terrell Corners Shopping Center since 2008. Other tenants at the center include WingStop, Anytime Fitness, Sally Beauty Supply and Cato Fashions. Paul Richter and Tammy Salas of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Welsh Irrevocable Trust, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.

