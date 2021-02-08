Dollar Tree Sells Metro Charlotte Distribution Center for $10.5M

Eastside Logistics Center was sold vacant and is part of a larger complex, the remainder of which is occupied by Family Dollar, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Dollar Tree Inc. has sold a 354,518-square-foot cross-dock industrial property in metro Charlotte for $10.5 million. The property is located on 43.5 acres at 10301 Monroe Road in Matthews. The Silverman Group bought the property.

Chris Skibinski of Avison Young’s Charlotte office and Jeff Heller in Avison Young’s New Jersey office represented Dollar Tree in the transaction.

The building was sold vacant and is part of a larger complex, the remainder of which is occupied by Family Dollar, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree. The property, known as Eastside Logistics Center, is being marketed for last-mile distribution, light manufacturing and other uses that will have direct impact to nearby household density areas.

The Silverman Group is a private equity and real estate development firm based in Basking Ridge, N. J. Dollar Tree is a discount retailer based in Chesapeake, Va.