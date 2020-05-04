REBusinessOnline

Dollar Tree Signs 10,056 Retail Lease in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Dollar Tree has signed a 10,056-square-foot retail lease in Old Bridge, approximately 35 miles southwest of New York City. The property is located at 2695 County Road 516 in Old Bridge Town Center, a 93,251-square-foot retail center anchored by a Jersey Strong gym and Walgreens. The store is slated to open in the third quarter. Danielle Brunelli of R.J. Brunelli & Co. represented Dollar tree in the lease negotiations. Brunelli also represented the landlord.

