Dollar Tree Takes Over Leases at 170 Closed 99 Cents Only Stores

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Dollar Tree has acquired designation rights for 170 leases of 99 Cents Only Stores across Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

This deal was completed through two transactions in May that were approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. As part of the transactions, Dollar Tree also purchased the intellectual property of 99 Cents Only Stores and select on-site furniture, fixtures and equipment.

In April, California-based 99 Cents Only Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and initiated a process to dispose of its assets, including its inventory, owned real estate and store leases.

Dollar Tree anticipates beginning to open some of the shuttered 99 Cents Only Stores under the Dollar Tree brand as early as this fall.