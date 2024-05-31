Friday, May 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCompany NewsLeasing ActivityRetailWestern

Dollar Tree Takes Over Leases at 170 Closed 99 Cents Only Stores

by Amy Works

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Dollar Tree has acquired designation rights for 170 leases of 99 Cents Only Stores across Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

This deal was completed through two transactions in May that were approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. As part of the transactions, Dollar Tree also purchased the intellectual property of 99 Cents Only Stores and select on-site furniture, fixtures and equipment.

In April, California-based 99 Cents Only Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and initiated a process to dispose of its assets, including its inventory, owned real estate and store leases.

Dollar Tree anticipates beginning to open some of the shuttered 99 Cents Only Stores under the Dollar Tree brand as early as this fall.

You may also like

Waramaug Hospitality, Franklin Buy 295-Room Hotel in Metro...

Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires 129,382 SF Medical Office...

JLL Brokers Sale of 90-Unit Seniors Housing Complex...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 4,956 SF...

Colliers Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 44,232 SF Warehouse, Distribution...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 38,243 SF...

Affinius Capital Provides $58.2M Acquisition Loan for Hallmark...

PMB, Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Release Plans for...

JLL Capital Markets Arranges $5.1M Refinancing for Multifamily...