PLANO, TEXAS — Dollar Tree will open a 14,600-square-foot store within a freestanding building at 5920 W. Park Blvd. in Plano. According to LoopNet Inc., to building was constructed in 2011 and was previously home to CVS. Kevin Butkus and Corbin Tanenbaum of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Dollar Tree was self-represented. The opening is slated for later this year.