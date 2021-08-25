REBusinessOnline

Dollinger Properties Buys Six-Building R&D/Office Campus in Silicon Valley for $56M

Located in San Jose, Calif., Valley Creative Center features six buildings totaling 166,928 square feet of R&D and office space.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Redwood City-based Dollinger Properties has acquired Valley Creative Center, a six-building R&D and office campus located at the confluence of Zanker Road, Bering Drive and Charcot Avenue in San Jose. Vista Investment Group sold the asset for $56 million.

Located at 2235-2249 Zanker Road, 2340-2390 Bering Drive and 225-245 Charcot Ave., the complex features 166,928 square feet of space with grade-level loading, ample parking and new exterior façade upgrades.

Alan Guterman, Jon DeCoite, Steve Horton and Kelly Yoder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal. Additionally, the team will service as leasing agents for the multi-tenant property.

