REBusinessOnline

Dollinger Properties Receives $97M in Financing for Office Building in Sunnyvale, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

675-Almanor-Ave-Sunnyvale-CA

Located at 675 Almanor Ave. in Sunnyvale, Calif., the property features 152,000 square feet of Class A office space.

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged $97 million in permanent financing to retire construction debt for a four-story, LEED Gold-certified office building in Sunnyvale’s Perry Park office district.

Located at 675 Almanor Ave., the property features 152,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Tony Kaufmann of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, Dollinger Properties. The nonrecourse, balance-sheet loan is structured with two fundings. The permanent, interest-only loan was structured with flexible prepayment and term extension options. A life insurance company lender provided the capital and locked the borrower’s rate 90 days in advance of closing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  