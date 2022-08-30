Dollinger Properties Receives $97M in Financing for Office Building in Sunnyvale, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

Located at 675 Almanor Ave. in Sunnyvale, Calif., the property features 152,000 square feet of Class A office space.

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged $97 million in permanent financing to retire construction debt for a four-story, LEED Gold-certified office building in Sunnyvale’s Perry Park office district.

Located at 675 Almanor Ave., the property features 152,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Tony Kaufmann of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, Dollinger Properties. The nonrecourse, balance-sheet loan is structured with two fundings. The permanent, interest-only loan was structured with flexible prepayment and term extension options. A life insurance company lender provided the capital and locked the borrower’s rate 90 days in advance of closing.