Dollinger Properties Receives $97M in Financing for Office Building in Sunnyvale, California
SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged $97 million in permanent financing to retire construction debt for a four-story, LEED Gold-certified office building in Sunnyvale’s Perry Park office district.
Located at 675 Almanor Ave., the property features 152,000 square feet of Class A office space.
Tony Kaufmann of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, Dollinger Properties. The nonrecourse, balance-sheet loan is structured with two fundings. The permanent, interest-only loan was structured with flexible prepayment and term extension options. A life insurance company lender provided the capital and locked the borrower’s rate 90 days in advance of closing.
