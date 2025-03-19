Dollinger Properties Sells 27,761 SF Office Building in San Diego for $12.3M

SAN DIEGO — Dollinger Properties has completed the sale of a two-story office building located at 8965 Balboa Ave. in San Diego’s Kearney Mesa neighborhood. Sharp HealthCare acquired the asset for $12.3 million. County of San Diego occupies the 27,761-square-foot property, which was built in 1985. The tenant has been onsite since 2002.

Bob Prendergast, Lynn LaChapelle and Zac Saloff of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, while Mike Labelle and Bridget Gossett of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.