Domain Capital, Capstone South Underway on New Film and TV Studio Campus in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Phase I of the Electric Owl Studios will include a 300,000-square-foot film studio with six stages.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — Domain Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group LLC, and Atlanta-based Capstone South Properties recently acquired a 17-acre site in Stone Mountain, about 14 miles from downtown Atlanta, for a new film and TV studio campus dubbed Electric Owl Studios. Construction on the project broke ground in November and is slated for completion by January 2023. The price for the land and the seller were not disclosed.

Phase I of the Electric Owl Studios will include a 300,000-square-foot film studio with six stages. The project will be designed to meet LEED certification. Located at 3963 Redan Road, the property is situated about a half-mile from the Indian Creek Transit MARTA Station and 18.1 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Chuck Taylor and Alex Lacher of Domain Capital Advisors will lead operations and development along with Michael Hahn and Dan Rosenfelt of Capstone.