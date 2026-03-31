Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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370-S-West-Temple-SLC-UT
Located at 370 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City, the new Kimpton Hotel will feature 216 guest rooms. Completion is slated for first-quarter 2028. (Photos courtesy of Domain Cos./VUW)
DevelopmentHospitalityLoansUtahWestern

Domain Cos., Cottonwood Group Receive $102M in Financing for Development of Kimpton Hotel in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — The Domain Cos., in partnership with Cottonwood Group, has closed on $102 million in financing for the development of hotel at 370 S. West Temple in downtown Salt Lake City. Completion is slated for first-quarter 2028.

Slated to operate under IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Kimpton brand, the 10-story hotel will feature 216 guest rooms, food-and-beverage options, including upscale and casual dining and a rooftop bar. Additional hotel amenities will include a fitness center, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, valet parking and indoor and outdoor terraces for year-round social and corporate gatherings. The hotel will be within walking distance of major city landmarks, such as Delta Center, Salt Pace Convention Center, City Creek Center and Restaurant Row.

The project team includes Solomon Cordwell Buenz as project architect, Goodrich and Studio Mainer as interior designer and Wadman as general contractor. Stonebridge Cos. will manage the project. Matt Weiner, Jay Morrow and Dustin Stolly of Walker & Dunlop handled the financing transaction.

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