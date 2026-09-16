Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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Majestic-Brooklyn
The ground floor of Majestic, a 255-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, will have nearly 14,000 square feet of retail and office space.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Domain Cos. Nears Completion of 255-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator Domain Cos. is nearing completion of Majestic, a 255-unit apartment building in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects with interiors by GoodRich Design, Majestic will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 25 percent of which will be set aside as affordable housing. Amenities will include a landscaped roof terrace, an indoor–outdoor fitness center and a courtyard garden. Domain topped out the 10-story building over the summer, and the opening is set for next year.

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