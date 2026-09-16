Domain Cos. Nears Completion of 255-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator Domain Cos. is nearing completion of Majestic, a 255-unit apartment building in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects with interiors by GoodRich Design, Majestic will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 25 percent of which will be set aside as affordable housing. Amenities will include a landscaped roof terrace, an indoor–outdoor fitness center and a courtyard garden. Domain topped out the 10-story building over the summer, and the opening is set for next year.