Domain Cos. Receives $218.6M in Financing for Bronx Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Domain Cos. has received $218.6 million in financing for Estela, a two-building, 544-unit multifamily project in The Bronx. Located at 414-445 Gerard Ave. in the Mott Haven area, Estela comprises 380 market-rate and 164 affordable apartments, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Residents have access to more than 35,000 square feet of amenities, including a lounge, game room, shared workspace, fitness center with a yoga room, children’s playroom and a dog park. JLL originated the Freddie Mac debt component of the financing, and The Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Alternatives provided the equity component. Estela was 90 percent occupied at the time of closing.