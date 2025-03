WARREN, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has arranged the sale of a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Warren, an inner-ring suburb of Detroit. The multi-tenant property is located at 29431 Ryan Road. Andrew Boncore Sr. of Dominion represented the seller, Summit Ryan Development LLC. Ayman Alamat of Community Choice Realty represented the buyer, Natcoc LLC, an investment firm based out of California.