FARMINGTON, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has arranged the sale of a 58,675-square-foot former training center in the Detroit suburb of Farmington. Located at 33107 Thomas St., the property was known as the Maxfield Training Center and served as the former Farmington Junior High. James Mitchell of Dominion represented the buyer, Robertson Hillside Townes LLC, which plans to build 53 three-story townhomes on the site. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.