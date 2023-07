CLAWSON, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 9,673-square-foot auto repair shop in Clawson, a northern suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 650 N. Rochester Road. Barry Landau of Dominion represented the seller, Kimberly Tire & Wheel, and the buyer, XCEL Collision LLC.