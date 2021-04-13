REBusinessOnline

Dominion Arranges Sale of 9,744 SF Office Building in Southfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

The property is located at 17251 W. Twelve Mile Road.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 9,744-square-foot office building in Southfield for an undisclosed price. Located at 17251 W. Twelve Mile Road, the property will become the new home of Grand and Grand PLLC, a law firm engaged in debt collection and landlord/tenant representation. Eric Banks of Dominion represented the buyer, Carpco Development LLC. Kevin Jappaya of KJ Commercial represented the seller, SS&A Property Management LLC.

