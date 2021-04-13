Dominion Arranges Sale of 9,744 SF Office Building in Southfield, Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 9,744-square-foot office building in Southfield for an undisclosed price. Located at 17251 W. Twelve Mile Road, the property will become the new home of Grand and Grand PLLC, a law firm engaged in debt collection and landlord/tenant representation. Eric Banks of Dominion represented the buyer, Carpco Development LLC. Kevin Jappaya of KJ Commercial represented the seller, SS&A Property Management LLC.
