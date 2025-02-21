Friday, February 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 1128 S. Linden Road is situated near Flint’s “Medical Mile.”
AcquisitionsHealthcareMichiganMidwest

Dominion Arranges Sale of Medical Office Condo in Flint Township, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has arranged the sale of a 1,632-square-foot medical office condominium in Flint Township for an undisclosed price. The property at 1128 S. Linden Road is situated near Flint’s “Medical Mile,” which is home to major hospitals such as Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Hospital. James Mitchell of Dominion represented the seller, Imperial Holdings LLC also known as Imperial Wellness Center LLC. Jack Fox of Piper Realty Co. represented the buyer, Peace of Mind Counseling LLC, which will use the premises for counseling services.

You may also like

Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 30,462 SF Industrial...

Trinity Partners Brokers Sale of 28,000 SF Industrial...

CBL Properties Sells Monroeville Mall Near Pittsburgh for...

ESJ Capital Buys Medical Office Complex in Langhorne,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Industrial...

Meridian Senior Living Buys Pine Grove Crossing Assisted...

Red Mountain Group Acquires 50,809 SF Retail Center...

Mary Cook Associates Completes Interiors at Luxury Student...

CHC, FHL Bank Atlanta Provide Financing for 60-Unit...