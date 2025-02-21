Dominion Arranges Sale of Medical Office Condo in Flint Township, Michigan

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has arranged the sale of a 1,632-square-foot medical office condominium in Flint Township for an undisclosed price. The property at 1128 S. Linden Road is situated near Flint’s “Medical Mile,” which is home to major hospitals such as Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Hospital. James Mitchell of Dominion represented the seller, Imperial Holdings LLC also known as Imperial Wellness Center LLC. Jack Fox of Piper Realty Co. represented the buyer, Peace of Mind Counseling LLC, which will use the premises for counseling services.