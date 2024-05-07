Dominion Brokers Sale of 121,263 SF Industrial Building in Auburn Hills, Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 121,263-square-foot industrial building located at 1700 Atlantic Blvd. in Auburn Hills for an undisclosed price. The property sits on roughly eight acres along I-75. The tenant is Grupo Antolin, a supplier of automotive interiors. Eric Banks, Andrew Boncore and Alex Tokarz of Dominion represented the seller, CORE BKG 1700 Atlantic LLC, a Burton-Katzman entity. Chris Dowell of Newmark represented the buyer, 1700 Atlantic Blvd. LLC. The property will become the new headquarters of Superior Electric Great Lakes Co., an electrical contracting company.