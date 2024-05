CLAWSON, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 14,350-square-foot industrial building located at 850 N. Rochester Road in Clawson, a northern suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Barry Landau of Dominion represented the seller, LT Property Holdings LLC. Ernie Dearman of CLG Realty Advisory represented the buyer, OM3 LLC.