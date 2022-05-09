REBusinessOnline

Dominion Brokers Sale of 14,500 SF Industrial Building in Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

NEW BALTIMORE, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 14,500-square-foot industrial building in New Baltimore, about 37 miles northeast of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, located at 51528 Industrial Drive, previously served as the corporate home of Flood and Fire Solutions Inc. Andrew Boncore of Dominion represented the seller, 2CM Investments LLC. Mathew Cole of L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International represented the buyer, Jennifer Bethany LLC, which will use the facility to expand its health and beauty skincare products business.

