Dominion Brokers Sale of 14,800 SF Industrial Building in Milford, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The light industrial building is located at 4999 McCarthy Drive.

MILFORD, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 14,800-square-foot industrial building located at 4999 McCarthy Drive in Milford, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Barry Landau of Dominion represented the seller, Houston-based Parita Michigan Ventures LLC. Rob Hughes of RH Commercial Realty represented the buyer, a building contractor that will occupy the property.

