Dominion Brokers Sale of 14,800 SF Industrial Building in Milford, Michigan
MILFORD, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 14,800-square-foot industrial building located at 4999 McCarthy Drive in Milford, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Barry Landau of Dominion represented the seller, Houston-based Parita Michigan Ventures LLC. Rob Hughes of RH Commercial Realty represented the buyer, a building contractor that will occupy the property.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.