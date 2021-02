Dominion Brokers Sale of 42,000 SF Industrial Building in Detroit

The property is located at 12727 Greenfield Road.

DETROIT — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 42,000-square-foot industrial building in Detroit for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 12727 Greenfield Road. Rem Murray of Dominion represented the seller, 12727 Greenfield LLC. Detroit-based logistics company LD Transport purchased the building.