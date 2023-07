LEXINGTON, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has brokered the sale of a 51,329-square-foot industrial building in Lexington, a city in eastern Michigan along Lake Huron. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 5160 Lakeshore Drive. Rem Murray of Dominion represented the undisclosed seller. David Wax of Burger & Co. represented the buyer, an entity doing business as KCRE LLC.