Dominion Brokers Sale of 8,870 SF Industrial Building in Troy, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

TROY, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of an 8,870-square-foot industrial building located at 1237 E. 14 Mile Road in Troy for an undisclosed price. Barry Landau and Eric Banks of Dominion represented the long-time owner, Expert Collision. Matt Cole of L. Mason Capitani/CORFAC International represented the buyer, S.C. Warren Auto & Glass Inc., which will continue to use the building as an automotive paint and repair shop.