Dominion, Lee & Associates Arrange Sale of 11,892 SF Medical Office Building in Flint, Michigan

FLINT, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors and Lee & Associates have arranged the sale of an 11,892-square-foot medical office building in Flint for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 1321 S. Linden Road within the Cornerstone Office Complex. James Mitchell of Dominion and Michele Rosenblum of Lee & Associates represented the seller, LSPV Cornerstone Owner LLC, otherwise known as Versa Development. The buyer will occupy the building for its medical practice, Mid-Michigan Home and Health Hospice.