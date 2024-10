COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has negotiated the sale of a 10,400-square-foot industrial building located at 3170 Walnut Lake Court in Commerce Township, a northwest suburb of Detroit. David Giltner of Dominion represented the undisclosed seller. David Wax of Burger & Co. represented the buyer, Valleyoak One LLC, which will operate a software company doing business as Brilliant Systems at the property. The sales price was undisclosed.