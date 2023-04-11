Dominion Negotiates Sale of 24-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Croswell, Michigan

CROSWELL, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has negotiated the sale of Croswell Manor Apartments in Croswell, a city in eastern Michigan. The sales price was undisclosed. The 24-unit apartment building is a project-based Section 8 property. Rem Murray of Dominion brokered the transaction, which included the facilitation of a Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contract transfer with HUD and an agency loan assumption. According to Dominion, the loan assumption enabled the buyer to purchase the property with a lower interest rate than what’s available in the market today and enabled the seller to obtain a higher purchase price.