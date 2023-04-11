Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Dominion Negotiates Sale of 24-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Croswell, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

CROSWELL, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has negotiated the sale of Croswell Manor Apartments in Croswell, a city in eastern Michigan. The sales price was undisclosed. The 24-unit apartment building is a project-based Section 8 property. Rem Murray of Dominion brokered the transaction, which included the facilitation of a Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contract transfer with HUD and an agency loan assumption. According to Dominion, the loan assumption enabled the buyer to purchase the property with a lower interest rate than what’s available in the market today and enabled the seller to obtain a higher purchase price.

You may also like

FitStop24 Signs 3,422 SF Retail Lease in Paw...

Hunt Capital Provides $4.3M in LIHTC Equity for...

Muroff Hospitality Arranges Sale of 40-Room Hotel in...

Fundrise Acquires Industrial Building within Cubes at Glendale...

NAI Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Denver Office Building

Loramar Equities Buys Commercial Building in Westlake Village,...

JLL Arranges Refinancing for Traverse Apartments in Lakewood,...

JLL Brokers Sale of 170,172 SF Cornerstone Corporate...

Berkadia Arranges $45M Acquisition Financing for Prose Concord...