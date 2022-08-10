Dominion Negotiates Sale of Former Law School Campus in Auburn Hills, Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of the former Western Michigan University/Thomas M. Cooley Law School campus in Auburn Hills for an undisclosed price. The 132,745-square-foot property is located at 2630 Featherstone Road. Eric Banks, Jim Mitchell, Andrew Boncore and David Depodesta of Dominion brokered the transaction. The buyer, FANUC Robotics, plans to expand the campus and spend $86 million to build a new 655,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. FANUC will utilize the existing building for its administrative, engineering, and research and design departments. The university’s current law school is located at 300 S. Capitol Ave. in Lansing.