SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has negotiated the sale of a 0.78-acre retail development site located at 56166 Van Dyke Road in Shelby Township for an undisclosed price. Andrew Boncore of Dominion represented the seller. Steven Murphy of Century 21 Campbell Realty represented the buyer, a local business owner who plans on redeveloping the site into a retail center to expand his existing business.