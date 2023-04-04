Dominion Realty Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Exchange Apartments in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dominion Realty Partners has broken ground on The Exchange Apartments, a 252-unit multifamily development in southwest Charlotte. The community will be situated within the Exchange Business Park off I-77 and Tyvola Road, about a half-mile from the Woodlawn stop on the Blue Line Light Rail.

Units will feature oversized windows, sliding glass doors, Nest thermostats and smart locks. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and sundeck, coffee bar, fitness center with a yoga and spin room and a game room.

United Bank and Dogwood State Bank are providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the development. The design-build team includes architectural firm Rule Joy Trammell & Rubio, civil engineer LandDesign and general contractor Harkins. Katherine Southard of CBRE assisted in the land sale between Dominion Realty and the seller, Dilweg. Dominion Realty expects to deliver the first units in first-quarter 2025. The Exchange represents the developer’s fifth project in the metro Charlotte area.