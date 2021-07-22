Dominion Realty, New York Life Open 29-Story FNB Tower in Uptown Charlotte

FNB Tower is a 420,000-square-foot building that includes 156,000 square feet of Class A office space with ground floor retail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dominion Realty Partners and New York Life Real Estate Investors has opened the FNB Tower, a 29-story office, retail and residential development at 401 S. Graham St. in Uptown Charlotte. FNB Corp., the corporate parent company of Pittsburgh-based First National Bank, signed a long-term commitment to become the tower’s anchor office tenant. New York Life Real Estate Investors, a subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Co., is the equity partner in the development.

The developers broke ground on FNB Tower in January 2019 and have designed the tower to achieve both LEED certification and Three Green Globes. The tower is Uptown Charlotte’s newest and only green-certified, vertically integrated mixed-use development and is only the second dually certified mixed-use tower in the region, according to Dominion Realty Partners.

FNB Tower is situated directly between Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium, home of the Charlotte Knights and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

FNB Tower is a 420,000-square-foot building that includes 156,000 square feet of Class A office space with ground floor retail. The property also houses The Reid, which comprises 196 high-rise apartments that sit atop an eight-level parking deck. Community amenities include a pool and amenity sky deck and terrace. FNB Tower’s office space offers 10-foot ceilings, as well as fast speed elevators and full-time security. The apartments’ amenities include hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, tile showers, an outdoor patio, pool area, fireplaces and a grill area.

FNB will occupy more than 40,000 square feet of office space in the building, with additional options to expand in the future, in addition to having a retail bank branch on the ground floor. The building will house the bank’s regional leadership, as well as other departments, such as commercial banking, retail and mortgage banking, wealth management, private banking and insurance.

Foundry Commercial will lead the leasing efforts for the remaining vacant office space in the office component, and RangeWater will lease and manage the apartments, which are already 31 percent preleased.

Batson-Cook Construction was the general contractor, Rule Joy Trammel + Rubio was the project architect and LandDesign was the civil engineer. Hunton Andrews Kurth provided legal counsel.