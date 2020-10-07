Dominion Realty Partners Tops Out 29-Story FNB Tower in Uptown Charlotte

FNB Tower in Charlotte will feature 116,915 square feet of office space and 196 multifamily units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dominion Realty Partners (DRP) has topped out FNB Tower, a 29-story mixed-use building located at 401 S. Graham St. in Uptown Charlotte. The developer expects to deliver the asset in the second quarter of 2021. The building will feature 116,915 square feet of office space as well as 196 multifamily units. Pittsburgh-based FNB Corp., the parent company of First National Bank, will occupy 40,000 square feet of the tower to serve as the company’s regional headquarters. Batson-Cook Construction is the general contractor.