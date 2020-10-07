REBusinessOnline

Dominion Realty Partners Tops Out 29-Story FNB Tower in Uptown Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

FNB Tower in Charlotte will feature 116,915 square feet of office space and 196 multifamily units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dominion Realty Partners (DRP) has topped out FNB Tower, a 29-story mixed-use building located at 401 S. Graham St. in Uptown Charlotte. The developer expects to deliver the asset in the second quarter of 2021. The building will feature 116,915 square feet of office space as well as 196 multifamily units. Pittsburgh-based FNB Corp., the parent company of First National Bank, will occupy 40,000 square feet of the tower to serve as the company’s regional headquarters. Batson-Cook Construction is the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  