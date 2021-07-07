Dominium Acquires 140-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Bryan, Texas

Sandy Creek Apartments, a 140-unit affordable housing community in Bryan, was originally built in 2005 under a different name.

BRYAN, TEXAS — Dominium, a developer and operator of affordable housing, has acquired a 140-unit property in the Central Texas city of Bryan that was built in 2005. According to Apartments.com, the property features two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, playground, basketball court and a lounge. Dominium, which has already rebranded the property as Sandy Creek Apartments, will also implement a capital improvement plan beginning next year. The seller was undisclosed.