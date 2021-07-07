REBusinessOnline

Dominium Acquires 140-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Bryan, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Texas

Sandy-Creek-Apartments-Bryan

Sandy Creek Apartments, a 140-unit affordable housing community in Bryan, was originally built in 2005 under a different name.

BRYAN, TEXAS — Dominium, a developer and operator of affordable housing, has acquired a 140-unit property in the Central Texas city of Bryan that was built in 2005. According to Apartments.com, the property features two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, playground, basketball court and a lounge. Dominium, which has already rebranded the property as Sandy Creek Apartments, will also implement a capital improvement plan beginning next year. The seller was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews