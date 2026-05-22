Dominium Acquires Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Duluth, Georgia, Plans $9.9M Renovation

DULUTH, GA. — Dominium has acquired Sweetwater Terraces, a 165-unit affordable seniors housing community located in Duluth, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The property was originally developed in 2008 under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. Dominium has planned a $9.9 million renovation of the property to include updates to roofing, siding and unit interiors, as well as the clubhouse and amenity spaces. The Plymouth, Minn.-based affordable housing developer and investor plans to preserve the affordability status of Sweetwater Terraces during its ownership period.

The four-story residential community comprises studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 496 to 1,158 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a community garden, fitness center, salon and shuffleboard courts.