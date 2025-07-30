Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Allasso-Ranch-Surprise-AZ
Dominium has closed on the sale of a development site at the southwest corner of Happy Valley Road and 147th Avenue in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, Ariz. The site will be the future home of Allasso Ranch, an affordable housing community.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Dominium Acquires Land for 304-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Surprise, Arizona

by Amy Works

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Dominium has closed on land in Surprise, a Phoenix suburb about 22 miles northwest of downtown. The developer is planning to build Allasso Ranch on the site. The project will comprise 304 affordable homes supported by low-income housing tax credits.

While specific area-median-income caps were not disclosed, the developer says a three-bedroom unit will rent for $1,597 per month, and a four-bedroom will rent for $1,770. According to RentCafe, average monthly asking rents for a three-bedroom unit in Surprise are about $2,054. Amenities will include a leasing center, playgrounds, private backyards and a community pool.

Development partners include Western Alliance Bank, Old National Bank, Freddie Mac, PNC Bank, Colliers Securities, Arizona Department of Housing, Arizona Industrial Development Authority, Polaris Capital, Winthrop & Weinstine, Langston Hughes, Todd & Associates, Atwell Engineering, TLS Land Services, Commercial Partners Title, Kutak Rock and U.S. Bank. WD Construction is the general contractor. A project timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 116,858 SF...

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of 467-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Vista Emerald Buys 15,710 SF Multi-Tenant Shopping Center...

Ace Hardware Opens 1.5 MSF Retail Support Center...

O’Connor Capital Partners Acquires Full Ownership of 1.3...

Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation Debuts in Chicago’s...

Cooper Group Brokers $8.8M Sale of Medical Office...

San Diego Market Recalibration Redefines Life Sciences Sector

Spartan Investment Group Agrees to Buy 3,497-Unit Self-Storage...