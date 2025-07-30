Dominium Acquires Land for 304-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Dominium has closed on land in Surprise, a Phoenix suburb about 22 miles northwest of downtown. The developer is planning to build Allasso Ranch on the site. The project will comprise 304 affordable homes supported by low-income housing tax credits.

While specific area-median-income caps were not disclosed, the developer says a three-bedroom unit will rent for $1,597 per month, and a four-bedroom will rent for $1,770. According to RentCafe, average monthly asking rents for a three-bedroom unit in Surprise are about $2,054. Amenities will include a leasing center, playgrounds, private backyards and a community pool.

Development partners include Western Alliance Bank, Old National Bank, Freddie Mac, PNC Bank, Colliers Securities, Arizona Department of Housing, Arizona Industrial Development Authority, Polaris Capital, Winthrop & Weinstine, Langston Hughes, Todd & Associates, Atwell Engineering, TLS Land Services, Commercial Partners Title, Kutak Rock and U.S. Bank. WD Construction is the general contractor. A project timeline was not disclosed.