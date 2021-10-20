Dominium Purchases Two Apartment Communities in Metro Atlanta, Plans $130M Affordable Housing Project

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Dominium has purchased The Promenade and Willow Place, two apartment communities located at 150 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough, to develop a $130 million affordable housing project. The development will provide 288 affordable homes for families and 182 homes for seniors. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

Greystone arranged a Freddie Mac Tax Exempt Loan (TEL) for both deals, U.S. Bank provided financing for The Promenade and America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) originated tax-exempt and taxable construction loans for Willow Place. U.S. Bank provided equity investments in the 4 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) for both deals. Dominium also received support from Georgia Housing and Finance Authority (GHFA) in obtaining 4 percent LIHTC equity and McDonough Housing Authority for the allocation of tax-exempt bonds.

Dominium’s development partners for the project include the City of McDonough, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Weis Builders, Dominium Construction & Architectural Services, Martin Riley & Associates, Kimley-Horn, Winthrop & Weinstine, Falcon Design Consultants, Nova Engineering and First American Title.