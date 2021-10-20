REBusinessOnline

Dominium Purchases Two Apartment Communities in Metro Atlanta, Plans $130M Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Dominium has purchased The Promenade and Willow Place, two apartment communities located at 150 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough, to develop a $130 million affordable housing project. The development will provide 288 affordable homes for families and 182 homes for seniors. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

Greystone arranged a Freddie Mac Tax Exempt Loan (TEL) for both deals, U.S. Bank provided financing for The Promenade and America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) originated tax-exempt and taxable construction loans for Willow Place. U.S. Bank provided equity investments in the 4 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) for both deals. Dominium also received support from Georgia Housing and Finance Authority (GHFA) in obtaining 4 percent LIHTC equity and McDonough Housing Authority for the allocation of tax-exempt bonds.

Dominium’s development partners for the project include the City of McDonough, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Weis Builders, Dominium Construction & Architectural Services, Martin Riley & Associates, Kimley-Horn, Winthrop & Weinstine, Falcon Design Consultants, Nova Engineering and First American Title.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews