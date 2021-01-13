REBusinessOnline

Dominium Sells 184-Unit HUE97 Apartments in Mesa to Colrich Group

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

HUE97-Apts-Mesa-AZ

HUE97 Apartments in Mesa, Ariz., features 184 units and recently underwent a $5 million capital improvements program.

MESA, ARIZ. — Dominium Group has completed the disposition of HUE97 Apartments located at 9736 E. Balsam Ave. in Mesa. Colrich Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

HUE97 Apartments features 184 units and recently underwent a $5 million repositioning and renovation program.

NorthMarq’s Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Steve Hollister and Aaron Beck of NorthMarq arranged $32.1 million in Freddie Mac financing for the buyer. The 15-year loan features seven years of interest-only payments at 3 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  