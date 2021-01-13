Dominium Sells 184-Unit HUE97 Apartments in Mesa to Colrich Group

HUE97 Apartments in Mesa, Ariz., features 184 units and recently underwent a $5 million capital improvements program.

MESA, ARIZ. — Dominium Group has completed the disposition of HUE97 Apartments located at 9736 E. Balsam Ave. in Mesa. Colrich Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

HUE97 Apartments features 184 units and recently underwent a $5 million repositioning and renovation program.

NorthMarq’s Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Steve Hollister and Aaron Beck of NorthMarq arranged $32.1 million in Freddie Mac financing for the buyer. The 15-year loan features seven years of interest-only payments at 3 percent.