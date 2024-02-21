Dominium to Break Ground on Two Affordable Housing Communities Totaling 605 Units in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Dominium is scheduled to break ground on two affordable housing communities in Glendale, roughly 10 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Totaling 605 units, the apartment communities will be reserved for individuals earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI).

Juniper Square, a seniors housing community, will comprise 287,468 square feet and 221 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the property will include a pool, courtyard, fire pits, a clubroom, fitness center, theater and salon.

67 Flats will span 875,141 square feet with 384 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include a pool, playground, soccer field, courtyard, clubroom and fitness center.

Juniper Square and 67 Flats are scheduled to open in the spring and summer of 2026, respectively. W.D. Construction, a joint venture between Weis Builders and Dominium Construction and Architectural Services, will serve as the general contractor.