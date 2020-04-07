REBusinessOnline

Domino’s Pizza Signs 1,300 SF Retail Lease in Easton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

EASTON, PA. — Domino’s Pizza has signed a 1,300-square-foot retail lease in Easton, approximately 70 miles north of Philadelphia. Located at 3011 William Penn Highway in William Penn Plaza shopping center, the retail space has been vacant for the last four years. Other tenants include Weis Supermarket, GameStop and several other retail businesses and restaurants. The new lease for the 1,300-square-foot space carries a 10-year initial term. The opening is slated for late spring or early summer 2020, in accordance with timelines established by the state regarding COVID-19. Seth Lacey and Scott Horner of Colliers International represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

