Domino’s Pizza Signs 1,667 SF Lease for New Location in Plymouth, Michigan
PLYMOUTH, MICH. — Domino’s Pizza has signed a lease to occupy 1,667 square feet near the southwest quadrant of Ann Arbor Road and Main Street in Plymouth. The new Domino’s location will partially replace a former AT&T store, which has been vacant for 150 days and is currently being redeveloped into a two-tenant retail building. The store is slated to open in approximately six months.
Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty and Investment, a commercial real estate agency based in Northville, Mich., represented Domino’s in the transaction. Gregory Mallory of Armada Real Estate, based in West Bloomfield, Mich., represented the landlord.
