DETROIT — Domino’s Pizza has leased 1,904 square feet of retail space at the Studio One mixed-use development in Midtown Detroit. The property includes multiple stories of luxury apartments as well as national retailers such as Walgreens, Poke Poke and The UPS Store. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant, while Greg Newman of Keystone Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord.