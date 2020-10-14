Domino’s to Open Two New Locations in Michigan

BAY CITY AND SOUTHGATE, MICH. — Domino’s plans to open two new locations in Michigan. The Ann Arbor-based pizza chain leased 2,500 square feet at the corner of Washington Avenue and 7th Street in downtown Bay City, about 15 miles north of Saginaw. In addition, Domino’s purchased a 2,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Radio Shack in Southgate, about 15 miles southwest of Detroit. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented Domino’s in both deals. The pizza chain did not provide any details on when the restaurant openings will occur.