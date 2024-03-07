Thursday, March 7, 2024
Amenities at Upton Place, which includes The Parc and 4K Wisconsin apartment communities, includes two swimming pools.
Donohoe Development, Aimco Complete Final Phase of $300M Mixed-Use Development in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donohoe Development, in partnership with Apartment Investment and Management Co. (Aimco), has opened the final phase of Upton Place on Wisconsin, a $300 million adaptive reuse project located at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. The mixed-use development features 689 multifamily residences, 65 of which are income-restricted, as well as 100,000 square feet of retail space and an 800-space parking garage. AIR Communities is the property manager for the development’s two apartment communities — the 234-unit The Parc and 455-unit 4K Wisconsin.

SK+I Architecture designed the residential buildings, which feature swimming pools, rooftop entertainment space, courtyards, commuter lobbies and social spaces. 4K Wisconsin will also host a 150-room pop-up hotel beginning this spring. Anchor tenants of the retail space include a 55,000-square-foot OneLife Fitness and 30,000-square-foot Lidl grocery store.

