Donohoe Hospitality Opens Dual-Branded Hotel Near Las Vegas Convention Center

Located at 755 Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas, the dual-branded hotel features a 150-room Hampton Inn & Suites and a 100-suite Home2 Suites.

LAS VEGAS — Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, has opened the dual-branded Hampton Inn & Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas located at 755 Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas.

Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center, Hampton Inn & Suites features 150 guest rooms while Home2 Suites offers 100 guest suites. The hotels share common amenities including a lobby, dining facilities, a cocktail lounge, 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space, swimming pool, exercise rooms, a business center and onsite parking.