REBusinessOnline

Donohoe Hospitality Opens Dual-Branded Hotel Near Las Vegas Convention Center

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Nevada, Western

755-Sierra-Vista-Dr-Las-Vegas-NV

Located at 755 Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas, the dual-branded hotel features a 150-room Hampton Inn & Suites and a 100-suite Home2 Suites.

LAS VEGAS — Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, has opened the dual-branded Hampton Inn & Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas located at 755 Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas.

Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center, Hampton Inn & Suites features 150 guest rooms while Home2 Suites offers 100 guest suites. The hotels share common amenities including a lobby, dining facilities, a cocktail lounge, 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space, swimming pool, exercise rooms, a business center and onsite parking.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  