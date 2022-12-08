REBusinessOnline

Door Capital Partners Acquires 7,090 SF Retail Strip Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based investment firm Door Capital Partners has acquired The Shops at The Rim, a 7,090-square-foot retail strip center in San Antonio. The center was built in 2012 within The Rim, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use development on the city’s northwest side. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to The Rim Dental Care, Starbucks Coffee, Pigtails & Crewcuts and GNC. C.W. Sheehan, Kaitlin Kane and Hunt Wood of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Door Capital Partners. Chris Gerard and Jack Copher, also with JLL, represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  