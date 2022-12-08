Door Capital Partners Acquires 7,090 SF Retail Strip Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based investment firm Door Capital Partners has acquired The Shops at The Rim, a 7,090-square-foot retail strip center in San Antonio. The center was built in 2012 within The Rim, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use development on the city’s northwest side. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to The Rim Dental Care, Starbucks Coffee, Pigtails & Crewcuts and GNC. C.W. Sheehan, Kaitlin Kane and Hunt Wood of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Door Capital Partners. Chris Gerard and Jack Copher, also with JLL, represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition.