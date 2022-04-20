REBusinessOnline

Door Capital Partners Buys 75-Room La Quinta Inn & Suites Hotel in Cedar Park, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

La-Quinta-Inn-&-Suites-Cedar-Park

The La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Cedar Park, Texas, totals 75 rooms and suites.

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Locally based private equity firm Door Capital Partners has purchased a 75-room La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Cedar Park, a northern suburb of Austin. Built in 2009, the Wyndham-branded hotel offers a mix of traditional guestrooms and suites, as well as a fitness center, onsite laundry facilities, indoor pool and 625 square feet of meeting and event space. C.W. Sheehan, Matt Ctvrtlik and Hunt Wood of JLL arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Alliance Bank Central Texas on behalf of Door Capital Partners.

