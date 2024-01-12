DoorDash Signs 115,382 SF Office Lease Expansion at 200 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — DoorDash has signed a 115,382-square-foot office lease expansion at 200 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The San Francisco-based online food delivery platform is expanding from a 57,691-square-foot space that it had previously subleased to the ninth floor of the 860,000-square-foot building. Bruce Mosler, Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti and Bianca Di Mauro of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), in the lease negotiations. Adam Ardise and Greg Pickett, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented DoorDash, which plans to take occupancy of the new space before the end of the year.