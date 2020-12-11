REBusinessOnline

DoorDash Stock Soars 86 Percent on Market Debut, Closes at $60.2B

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash, a technology-based food delivery company, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Dec. 9 offering its initial public offering at $102 per share, which was above its previous range of $90 to $95. The company closed its first day of trading with an 86 percent increase in pricing to $189.51, for a total valuation of $60.2 billion, or 17 times revenue.

The San Francisco-based door-to-door delivery service focuses primarily on restaurant deliveries, which resulted in a 268 percent revenue growth in the third quarter, up to $879 million, from the previous year. Additionally, during the first nine months of 2020, DoorDash’s order volume soared to $16.5 billion, from $5.5 billion last year.

According to the company’s prospectus, it has 390,000 merchants on its platform, ranging from fast-food chains like Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and McDonald’s to upscale restaurants that have been forced to rely on delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has rapidly expanded its business and services to meet the needs of customers during the pandemic and has implemented practices and strategies that reduced its losses, resulting in profits on every order.

