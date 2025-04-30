Wednesday, April 30, 2025
1901-E-Via-Burton-Fullerton-CA
Doosan Bobcat North America will use the 139,449-square-foot industrial facility at 1901 E. Via Burton in Fullerton, Calif., as the company's West Coast headquarters for its tractor distribution operations.
Doosan Bobcat North America Leases 139,449 SF Distribution Facility in Fullerton, California

by Amy Works

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Doosan Bobcat North America has signed a deal to occupy a newly constructed distribution facility located at 1901 E. Via Burton in Fullerton. The global manufacturer and distributor of compact equipment signed a five-year lease, valued at $15.1 million, for the 139,449-square-foot property, which will be used as the company’s West Coast headquarters for its tractor distribution operations. The lease includes annual increases and a small tenant improvement package. Michael Hefner and Mike Vernick of Voit Real Estate Services represented the developer landlord, Los Angeles-based Rexford Industrial, while Randy Ellison of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the deal.

