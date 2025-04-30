Doosan Bobcat North America Leases 139,449 SF Distribution Facility in Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Doosan Bobcat North America has signed a deal to occupy a newly constructed distribution facility located at 1901 E. Via Burton in Fullerton. The global manufacturer and distributor of compact equipment signed a five-year lease, valued at $15.1 million, for the 139,449-square-foot property, which will be used as the company’s West Coast headquarters for its tractor distribution operations. The lease includes annual increases and a small tenant improvement package. Michael Hefner and Mike Vernick of Voit Real Estate Services represented the developer landlord, Los Angeles-based Rexford Industrial, while Randy Ellison of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the deal.