REBusinessOnline

Doosan Bobcat to Invest $70M for Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Statesville, North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat North America plans to build a $70 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Statesville.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Heavy equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat North America plans to build a $70 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Statesville. The company’s acquisition of 68 acres adjacent to its existing 92-acre campus will allow for the addition of 500,000 square feet of attached manufacturing space and 80,000 square feet of attached warehouse and distribution space.

The project will create 250 full-time jobs over the next five years in Iredell County. Construction is expected to begin in July, with full project completion expected for May 2022.The company previously completed an $11 million facility upgrade at Statesville in January.

Doosan Bobcat’s latest expansion will grow the floorplan from nearly 500,000 square feet to more than 1 million square feet when complete. With the expansion, the company plans to hire more people, including positions in production, manufacturing, engineering and operations.

Doosan Bobcat North America is based in West Fargo, North Dakota, and is a global manufacturer of construction, agriculture, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, attachments and services. Doosan Bobcat employs approximately 4,500 people at 13 facilities across seven states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews