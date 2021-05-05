Doosan Bobcat to Invest $70M for Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Statesville, North Carolina

Doosan Bobcat North America plans to build a $70 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Statesville.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Heavy equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat North America plans to build a $70 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Statesville. The company’s acquisition of 68 acres adjacent to its existing 92-acre campus will allow for the addition of 500,000 square feet of attached manufacturing space and 80,000 square feet of attached warehouse and distribution space.

The project will create 250 full-time jobs over the next five years in Iredell County. Construction is expected to begin in July, with full project completion expected for May 2022.The company previously completed an $11 million facility upgrade at Statesville in January.

Doosan Bobcat’s latest expansion will grow the floorplan from nearly 500,000 square feet to more than 1 million square feet when complete. With the expansion, the company plans to hire more people, including positions in production, manufacturing, engineering and operations.

Doosan Bobcat North America is based in West Fargo, North Dakota, and is a global manufacturer of construction, agriculture, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, attachments and services. Doosan Bobcat employs approximately 4,500 people at 13 facilities across seven states.